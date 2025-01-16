Scots Have the Experience To Challenge for Elusive Six Nations Crown

Having announced his squad for the 2025 Six Nations, head coach Gregor Townsend now looks to have the experience required to potentially land that elusive first-ever Six Nations title.

Last winning the Five Nations back in 1999, Scotland’s lack of major silverware has been well-documented but this experienced squad look to be in a good place to try and end that wait for the title.

Numbers Speak for Themselves

Looking at players who have 40 caps or more, Scotland have 11 players in their squad to have surpassed this total and four of those have made more than 70 appearances for their country. Scotland, who are 11/2 in the 6 Nations odds to win the title this season, have been capable of producing big-game performances but have often struggled for consistency. The Scots, who are 16/1 in the betting on rugby to win the Grand Slam, now have a squad of players who know the highs and lows of Test rugby. Scotland have perhaps lacked that experience in the past but they now have star players who can take this team forward to the next level.

Finn Russell has matured into not only one of the most creative fly-halves in the game but also one who has the game management to get results in tight matches at level. With 82 caps to his name going into this 2025 Six Nations, Russell is a senior figure in this squad and a leader who will dictate how Scotland go about their strategy in this championship. The fact Russell has also been shining at a high level in the Premiership and the Champions Cup with Bath, is also another major positive for Scotland going into this campaign.

Scots Have Backline To Frighten Anyone

With the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia taking place Down Under this summer, there will be many Scottish backs capable of making Andy Farrell’s squad. Scotland were able to put out arguably their best backline in the last Autumn Nations Series when they beat 27-13 at Murrayfield in November. Due to injuries, it’s been rare Townsend has been able to put his best back division on the field at once but that day the Wallabies had to deal with Ben White, Russell, skipper Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn. Scotland have boasted some outstanding individuals in the back over the decades but this was a unit that would keep defensive coaches across the globe up at night.

Injuries can’t be helped and the very nature and physicality of the Six Nations means there are more than likely to be casualties along the way. However, if Scotland can keep the majority of this talented backline together, then they should be a match for any team in this year’s championship. Scotland’s experience in the front-row, with the likes of Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray and Jamie Ritchie all having over 40 caps, should provide the backs the platform to do damage in this Six Nations.

Often regarded as dark horses for the Six Nations every year, perhaps Scotland now have the experience to not just challenge for the title but finally get their hands on that elusive trophy this season.