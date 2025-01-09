The Countdown Begins: Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 Six Nations

The much-awaited 2025 Six Nations will feature rugby union teams from Ireland, England, France, Italy, Wales, and Scotland competing over five exhilarating weekends.

If you want to immerse yourself fully in this year’s competition, you have undoubtedly arrived at the appropriate location. This is our comprehensive guide with all the essential information you need to prepare for rugby’s most loved and prominent competition.

The men’s Six Nations 2025 starts at the end of this month, poised to illuminate the continent’s northern winter. The 142-year-old championship, which yearly rekindles historical rivalries, continues to be one of the most esteemed competitions in the rugby calendar. And with that said, we all want to know who is tipped to emerge as the victor this year!

Looking at the Six Nations 2025 Competitors

Ireland Without Andy Farrell

Ireland aims to secure victory in the Six Nations 2025 for the third consecutive year; nevertheless, England, France, Italy, Scotland, and Wales are expected to provide significant challenges. The current champions remain somewhat unpredictable as interim coach Simon Easterby assumes leadership while Andy Farrell prepares for the 2025 British and Irish Lions journey to Australia.

Ireland’s Fiercest Rival

France has emerged as Ireland’s primary competitor in recent years, and with the return of superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who recently won a gold medal in Olympic rugby sevens, they seem poised to provide the most significant challenge to Ireland’s potential hat-trick.

The UK to Make a Statement

Scotland have the capability to triumph over almost any opponent on a given day, whilst Steve Borthwick’s England team will pose a significant threat if they can convert a series of tight losses from November’s Autumn Nations Series into victory.

Don’t Doubt the Underdogs

Having secured two victories and a draw last year, Italy has evolved into a very competitive team under Gonzalo Quesada. How about fellow dark horses Wales? Given that his team enters the event after a record-breaking 12 consecutive losses, Warren Gatland’s primary objective will undoubtedly be to avoid a second consecutive disaster. The only direction for the Welsh is upward.

Six Nations 2025 Betting Favourites

When evaluating the best betting sites for rugby, the Irish are firmly atop the group. With the betting value on Ireland so short at 15/8, backing the Irish to achieve a Grand Slam at 17/5 presents an intriguing price point for bettors.

Six Nations Winner Odds

Ireland [15/8]

France [2/1]

England [7/2]

Scotland [7/1]

Wales [45/1]

Italy [150/1]

Odds correct as of 09/01

Commencement Date & Details for the Six Nations

The 2025 fixtures for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations are due to commence on Friday, January 31, 2025, with France against Wales, initiating an exhilarating five weeks of premier rugby competition.

The competition will conclude on 15 March 2025.

Six Nations Fixture Schedule, Start Times, and UK Broadcast

First Round

France vs Wales – January 31st – (Broadcast on ITV at 08:15 pm)

Scotland vs Italy – February 1st – (Broadcast on BBC at 02:15 pm)

Ireland vs England – February 1st – (Broadcast on ITV at 04:45 pm)

Second Round

Italy vs Wales – February 8th – (Broadcast on ITV at 02:15 pm)

England vs France – February 8th – (Broadcast on ITV at 04:45 pm)

Scotland vs Ireland – February 9th – (Broadcast on BBC at 03:00 pm)

Third Round

Wales vs Ireland – February 22nd – (Broadcast on BBC at 02:15 pm)

England vs Scotland – February 22nd – (Broadcast on ITV at 04:35 pm)

Italy vs France – February 22nd – (Broadcast on ITV at 03:00 pm)

Fourth Round

Ireland vs France – March 8th – (Broadcast on ITV at 02:15 pm)

Scotland vs Wales – March 8th – (Broadcast on BBC at 04:45 pm)

England vs Italy – March 9th – (Broadcast on ITV at 03:00 pm)

Fifth Round

Italy vs Ireland – March 15th – (Broadcast on ITV at 02:15 pm)

Wales vs England – March 15th – (Broadcast on BBC at 04:45 pm)

France vs. Scotland – March 15th – (Broadcast on ITV at 08:00 pm)

Six Nations History & FAQ

Who won the first-ever Six Nations title?

England secured the first Five Nations and Six Nations championships.

Who’s won the most Nations titles?

England and Wales have each won 39 four- and five-nation championships combined. England has 29 outright victories and 10 shared titles; Wales has 28 outright victories and 11 shared titles. England won the most championships in the Six Nations era, with 7.

Who are the reigning Six Nations title holders?

Ireland are the latest winners, having won the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship.