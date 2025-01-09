Top Seven Rugby Rivalries That Defined the Sport

There are only a few sports that can match Rugby in terms of intensity, passion, and rivalry.

Over the years, there have been some matchups that were, well, more than just matchups. We take a look at seven rugby rivalries that have shaped the game.

South Africa vs. New Zealand

Regarded as Rugby’s greatest rivalry, the Springboks and the All Blacks’ matches are steeped in history and competitiveness.

The two nations have fought a rivalry on the rugby field since first facing each other in 1921. It’s more than wins and losses — it’s a matter of national and cultural pride from the apartheid days when South Africa was largely isolated from competing on the world stage.

England vs. Australia

The rivalry between England and Australia is one of the oldest and most competitive in the history of sport. Renowned for pressure-cooker contests, from their epic clashes at Rugby World Cups, this rivalry sums up a clash of two sporting cultures.

One of the highlights of this fierce competition is the infamous 2003 World Cup final when England beat Australia with a last-minute drop goal by Johnny Wilkinson.

The England rugby team is ever more popular, and fans are keen to bet on it during grand tournaments such as the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup. Before you partake in a wager, check these top tips for betting on Rugby.

England vs. Ireland

The battle between England and Ireland is one of the oldest in rugby history, dating back to 1875. Although England had largely dominated Ireland over the years, times have changed with improving displays by the men in green.

The Six Nations Championship matches between these two nations are always one of the most heated, with both sides playing for bragging rights and national pride.

Australia vs. New Zealand

The annual Bledisloe Cup series between Australia and New Zealand is often even more intense, involving lots of bloody nose grills.

While New Zealand leads in overall victories, many of Australia’s wins are significant, coming in knockout stages of World Cup tournaments, which adds layers to this long-running rivalry.

Wales vs. England

The ‘battle’ between Wales and England is about national identities as much as Rugby. These matches are imbued with heightened emotion and intensity, given the deep historical animosity between their respective countries.

Six Nations meetings, one of Rugby’s most keenly contested fixtures, tend to bring out the best in both sets of fans.

France vs. England

The ongoing battle between France and England has been one of cultural temperament and competitive zeal. With brilliant sets of play, both teams are renowned for producing glorious moments in rugby history. Games are physical and flamboyant spectacles that attract sizeable crowds eager to see this historic clash.

Scotland vs. England

Scotland’s Calcutta Cup match against England is another olde rivalry that dates back to 1879. This contest represents more than athletic rivalry—it represents national pride for both countries. The matches are often closely contested, with Scotland looking to defeat their more high-profile opponents.

The rivalry has long defined Rugby, but it is the events that highlight the great history and culture of the sport that make fans flock to the nearest stadium.