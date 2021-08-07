MINUTE-BY-MINUTE THE LIONS ON TOUR

THE Lions used 31 players throughout the series yet only two players went the distance from the first Test to the last – England lock Maro Itoje and Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw.Pre-tour few would have imagined that Owen Farrell’s cumulative total would barely add up to one half and that the redoubtable Taulupe Faletau would be permitted no more than 20 minutes.Over the course of the nine-match tour, Duhan van der Merwe spent more time in action than anyone else, a grand total of more than nine hours. The Scotland wing finished way out on his own with only two othe...