DREAM TEAM

RUSSELL EARNSHAW, THE MAGIC ACADEMY COACH AND FORMER ENG- LAND 7S, BATH, WEST HARTLEPOOL, ROTHERHAM, DONCASTER & PERTEMPS BEES FLANKER, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH AND AGAINST

1. Matt Long –A proper club man and legend at Bees. Helped me with my coaching from day one for which I am eternally grateful. 2. Federico Mendez – Our ‘weekend with Freddie’ was one of the greatest drinking sessions ever. He returned to Argentina and left his car front door open for anyone he knew at Bath to take what they wanted from his house. 3. Ngalu Tau – Ak...