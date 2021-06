QUESTION: When is a forward pass not a forward pass?Answer: Almost never, it seems.How many times this season have we seen forward passes ignored by the TMO. Cameras positioned at the halfway line, show only too obviously when the ball goes forward yet time after time this is ignored by the TMO with the reasoning being that the hands are moving backwards (but the ball goes forward).This law is crucial to rugby: a player must not intentionally throw or pass the ball forward.Michael Reay

