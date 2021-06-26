Wrong for table toppers to wind up with nothing

WE’RE at the end of the rugby season and once again, the complete travesty of justice that is the Premiership playoffs are here.After the requisite number of league games, Harlequins finished fourth in the league 14 points behind Bristol. In their two league matches, Bristol beat Quins both times.Yet, after a one-off game, Harlequins are in the final and Bristol have nothing to show for their outstanding performances throughout the regular season!Where can the justice, sporting or moral, be there? Can someone please explain the reason for these play-offs? Don’t say to...