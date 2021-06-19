DREAM TEAM

SAM OLVER, THE DONCASTER AND FORMER ENGLAND U20, NORTHAMPTON, WORCESTER AND MOSELEY FLY-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Robin Hislop – He’s awesome around the park and carries hard considering he bench presses the same as me and is obviously a great scrummager. Fully deserves his move from Donny to Wasps. 2. Harry Thacker – I played with Harry through the England age groups. He grew up playing fly-half and his skillset for a hooker is unbelievable. 3. Gav Denman – Doesn’t offer much around the park but gave...