DO WE keep grassroots principles of promoting the game for all, at all levels – therein supporting ambitious clubs to succeed – or support and protect a Premiership club that has failed to ‘produce the goods’ on the playing field?The RFU would be betraying the ‘sport’ if it chose to impose a moratorium on promotion/ relegation beyond this current unique season.Will ring-fencing be to the benefit or detriment of English rugby? Sadly, I believe it is the latter.Brian Michael

