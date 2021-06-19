Irish-Wasps was compelling, keep up the good work!

I AM sorry that Jeff Probyn did not enjoy the recent London Irish v Wasps encounter; he was probably the only person in the crowd who did not do so.The ambition of most teams now in the Premiership to play a running game is such that teams are being stretched in defence. What made this game so compelling was the fact that Irish completely dominated the first half only for Wasps to re-group at half-time and completely change the dynamics of the match.Throw in an injurytime winner and you have a game to remember, especially with European qualification on the line.Jeff quotes s...