Expansion plan is best way forward

RECENT TRP issues have contained some good opinions on the ring-fencing question.I liked the idea from Kevin Higginson (June 6) about going to a 16- club Premiership split into two regional conferences with a format of playing teams from your own conference twice and teams in the other conference once, followed by a play-off.This would ease the promotion/relegation issue for now as it’s only Doncaster, Ealing and the Cornish Pirates in the driving seat on the issues of finance and stadia etc, although each one of them would still have to address one or the other of the...