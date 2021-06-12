DREAM TEAM

JACK PREECE, THE CINDERFORD AND FORMER BIRMINGHAM & SOLIHULL, COVENTRY, ROTHERHAM, MOSELEY, AND ENGLAND SEVENS AND COUNTIES OPENSIDE, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. George Porter – Played with him for the county and briefly for the Bees. A very hard-working prop and strong scrummager who deserved to make it to the top with Worcester. 2. Tom Cruse – A natural leader on and off the pitch who got everyone up for every game. A fantastic tryscorer and it’s great to see him doing so well at Wasps. 3. Phil Boulton – My hard...