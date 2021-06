REFEREE Ian Tempest had no option last week but to give a yellow card to the Bristol prop Nahuel Chaparro after persistent infrigements.He was not to know, however, that Bristol, the offending team, would ultimatelybenefit when former All Black John Afoa, supposedly injured, was allowed back on to see out the final scrum.Where’s the justice? No wonder the Tigers’ players and fans were up in arms.Peter Leonard

