Spreading the word on women’s game

I AM writing in response to the letter by Mel Rothero: “Why didn’t they play in London?”, regarding the Premier XVs final between Quins and Saracens being played at Kingsholm.The answer is simple: By taking the final around the country to different men’s Premiership grounds, it is promoting the popularity of the women’s game, which as we all know has taken off like a rocket, and is being properly developed and marketed to the British public as highly entertaining as we all saw at Kingsholm.It was riveting and at times nail-biting. Highly enterta...