DREAM TEAM

TOM HOLMES, THE FORMER SALE SHARKS, ROTHERHAM TITANS AND NOTTINGHAM LOCK, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Robin ‘Bomber’ Hislop –A fierce competitor for Doncaster and good lad on the drink as long as it’s on his terms! Fully deserves his contract at Wasps. Must also mention Lee ‘Boy’ Imiolek, but more for the craic than his playing ability. 2. Marc Jones – Jonesy welcomed me on my first game with Sale Jets. From there, I was lucky to play many times with the Sale legend. 3. Julian White – I played again...