Feel for Ealing, big ask to beat Test XV

WITH Alex Goode and Nick Tompkins bolstering the ranks, Saracens surely cannot be beaten again this season.Only the most romantic of fans would see Ealing winning a two-leg final, but Trailfinders are so far ahead of the rest of the Championship that a lengthy moratorium on promotion/relegation would be a killer for them.Any other season they would have had a genuine shot at promotion against the Premiership’s weakest team – this Saracens Test XV would still be top four in the Prem.Paul Eberle

