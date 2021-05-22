Radical solution to the everlasting scrum problem

SCRUMS currently take too long with too many restarts, but any attempt to alter the laws runs the risk of fundamentally changing the way the game is played.My solution would be to allow the team with the ‘put in’ to determine whether or not the scrum awarded will be competitive. This decision can only be made if the scrum awarded is outside each side’s 22. Inside the 22, all scrums have to be competitive.If a scrum is competitive all the usual laws apply if it is not then there is no pushing and the No.8 is not allowed to pick up, the scrumhalf must pass the bal...