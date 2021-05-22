Ford can drive new era of Tigers glory

I REMEMBER watching the 2012 Challenge Cup final at The Stoop, cheering Jonny Wilkinson’s Toulon in a losing cause against Biarritz.The following year Toulon won the first of three successive Champions Cup titles.Leicester now might not quite be Toulon then, but Friday night’s defeat to Montpellier could still be the dawn of a new era for Tigers in Europe.Wilkinson galvanised that Toulon team of galacticos; Leicester require someone to do a similar job over the next few seasons. And they couldn’t ask for a better candidate than George Ford.With good young p...