DREAM TEAM

MATT RILEY, THE SEDGLEY PARK AND FORMER SALE & ENGLAND U21S CENTRE, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Eifion Lewis-Roberts – I lived with ‘The Fridge’ for a couple of years and he has calves bigger than most men’s quads. I think the term ‘farmer strength’ was invented for him. 2. Dylan Hartley – Played with Dylan for England U21s and also against him, in the old Nat 1. With captaining England and 90-plus caps, he had one hell of a career. 3. Petrus Du Plessis – I used to share a lift with ‘...