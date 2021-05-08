DREAM TEAM

JON SLEIGHTHOLME, THE FORMER ENGLAND, BATH AND NORTHAMPTON WING CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Gary Pagel – The best prop I’ve ever come across; he destroyed opposition scrums on his own. Against Bristol once he literally went through the starting front row and then the bench. Tom Smith also has very strong claims. 2. Steve Thompson –Tight call with Freddie Mendez but Steve was technically very good, and as a former back rower, he was brilliant around the field.3. Jason Leonard – A player who spanned the generations and changed hi...