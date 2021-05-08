Mistake for Lions to pick so many specialist wingers

VERSATILITY earned Elliot Daly his place on plane to the South Africa, by the skin of his teeth after a mediocre season.An outside centre throughout his school career, it’s exciting to hear Lions head coach Warren Gatland talk of him as a midfield option. More likely he will be the utility man on the bench.Anthony Watson and Liam Williams also offer variety in being able to play wing and full-back and deserve their places, but I don’t understand why Gatland has chosen three out-and-out wingers who cannot operate in any other position.Picking all three of Duhan van der...