County Cup would promote diversity

TO aid Ugo Monye in making the game more inclusive and reduce the dependence of the RFU on Premiership academies and their public school association, could the County Championship be reinstated as the pinnacle of the semi-pro game?If player selection is restricted to clubs of level 2 or 3 down, whose players are not dual registered/loanees from a Premiership club, the County Championship could be used as another means to identify national prospects.It would allow players from non public schools an opportunity to progress while showing that money is not the beall and end-all ...