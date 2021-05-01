DREAM TEAM

ROB HARDWICK, THE FORMER ENGLAND, COVENTRY, LONDON IRISH & LA ROCHELLE PROP, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Christian Califano – Typically ferocious French prop who could play both sides. Not the biggest sizewise but technically outstanding and a great ball player.2. Dave Addleton – We came through Barkers Butts RFC together and also played together at Coventry. Aggie was hard as nails and loved a scrap. You knew he’d always be there to back you up. 3. Craig Dowd – Phenomenally strong, never took a backward step and ...