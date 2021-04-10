Two more four-time English Slammers

IN Peter Jackson’s column about W.J.A. “Dave” Davies beating Alun Wyn Jones as the first Welshman to win four Grand Slams, Mr Jackson made an error.He stated: “Only one Englishman, Jason Leonard, has matched his four Grand Slams and no Welshman, not even Alun Wyn Jones.”Two other Englishmen – Cyril Lowe and Bob Cove-Smith – also won four Grand Slams. Lowe: 1913, 1914, 1921 and 1923. Cove-Smith: 1921, 1923, 1924 and 1928.Fabien Pelous and Olivier Magne are the only two Frenchmen to have won four.Richard MansellPeter says: Apologies, I...