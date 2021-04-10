Who’s watching RFU watchmen?

I READ with interest that there will be a review into England’s poor showing in the recent Six Nations.However, who will investigate the RFU’s role – quis custodiet ipsos custodes; who guards the guardians?It was the aforementioned body who doubled the Saracens penalty to ensure they were relegated. I said it would have a deleterious effect on England’s campaign and, sadly, I was proven correct.It is easy – with hindsight – to suggest that they should not have been picked but they were, and the rest is history. Perhaps England fans should ...
