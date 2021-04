I DO hope Mike Brown joins Newcastle – what a signing. Brown has been playing out of his skin this season, arguably the best allround full-back in the Premiership. He is just what the Falcons need.What a mouth-watering back three with Adam Radwan and Ben Stevenson, two of the best young wings in the Premiership.If Brown proves to be as good a signing as Matt Burke, happy days at Kingston Park.John Morris

...