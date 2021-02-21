Red cards prove we must bring back ruck

HEAD high ‘hits’ in the pro game are not going away any time soon if Friday night’s narrow Bath win over Gloucester is any measure.

An early Val Rapava- Ruskin carry ended in the Gloucester loosehead being dismissed for a forearm strike to Josh Bayliss, and later Bath lock Mike Williams was red-carded for a shoulder to the head of Gloucester full-back Kyle Moyle.

After years of pro players being coached in the imported Rugby League chest-high hit, and a permissive approach by match officials, going high has become entrenched – with many finding it diffic...