Henson gets back in training

GAVIN Henson has begun training with Rugby League’s West Wales Raiders with a view to making his debut in next month’s Challenge Cup.

After two years out of competitive sport the 39- year-old is feeling the pace: “I had my first session last Tuesday, so three sessions in now and it’s pretty tough.

“Thirty tackles as opposed to eight on a game day in union,” he said of one session.

“To be fair I haven’t trained for two years, so don’t know whether it’s that or Rugby League training is savage. I’m a bit behind.

