Show more respect

CAN someone have a word with Sale and see if they might play in a more gentlemanly manner?
Jeering from the Sale contingent in the crowd when things didn’t go the opposition’s way, joined by players clapping opposition’s misfortune, doesn’t belong in the game I love.
As for Dan du Preez only receiving a threematch ban for his cowardly hit on Chris Harris, that’s just not acceptable.
Marlon Zoglowek

