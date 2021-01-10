The Rugby Paper

Just apply the laws!

I DON’T agree with Mr Boag often but on this I do. When are referees going to apply the laws? Why do they allow the team in possession to do things the defending team are not allowed to do? Why do they coach the defending team thereby denying penalties for the attacking team? When are the refs going to publish their laws and remove the laws that have become obsolete?
Robin James

