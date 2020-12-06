Gibbins chasing glory in DC

CALLUM Gibbins is looking forward to a new chapter of his career as he prepares to move to Major League Rugby in America with Old Glory DC.New Zealander Gibbins spent the last three years at Glasgow Warriors, captaining the side alongside Ryan Wilson, but his contract was not renewed when Danny Wilson took over from Dave Rennie as head coach in the summer.“I was pretty disappointed but I had a feeling that it wasn’t going to come,” Gibbin said. “It wasn’t right for them and I’ve no ill feeling towards them.“I am just thankful I had the ch...
