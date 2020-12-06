Welsh Lions help Bears ace Lloyd lift game to new level

■By STEFFAN THOMAS
IOAN Lloyd was starstruck during his first few weeks in Wales camp but says working with Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams has improved his game no end.Lloyd, 19, is fresh off the back of his first international campaign and relished the chance to play against Georgia and Italy.The Bristol playmaker, equally at home at fly-half and full-back, is now targeting a place in Wales’ Six Nations squad next year.“It was so surreal going into training and working Leigh,” Lloyd said. “It’s been amaz-ing and hasn’t sunk in yet. It&...
