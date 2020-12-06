Swansong season for Banahan

NEWS EXTRA
GLOUCESTER back Matt Banahan will retire at the end of the season.The Jersey-born England international, who won 16 caps under Martin Johnson and played at the 2011 World Cup, joined Gloucester in 2018 after 12 years at Bath.The 6ft 7in powerhouse, who has played on the wing, centre and full-back, is seventh on the list of all-time Premiership try scorers, with 68.Banahan, 33, tweeted: “My journey is coming to an end, this will be my last season. I will enjoy what the next months have got for me.”
