Let me tell you a secret (…but keep it quiet)

HISTORIC! Momentous! Unique! Extraordinary! You know it’s a British and Irish Lions year when the word “extraordinary” fails to secure a place on the podium of hyperbole. And we’re not even talking about the rugby. This latest torrent of grandiloquence concerns the naming of the squad for this summer’s Test series in Australia, which gives our lexicographers a little over three months to up their game in the search for new exaggerations.

Andy Farrell, head coach of the 2025 vintage, was confirmed in the role fully 14 months ago – the Lions hie...