Great (for some) to see Nonu return

YOU have to laugh – always assuming you’re not the one who has to tackle him. We speak of Ma’a Nonu, one of the most influential members of the great New Zealand side who retained the World Cup in 2015, and still considered good enough to do a job for Toulon in their title-challenging campaign. At 42. Who next for Les Rouge et Noir? Methuselah?

After years playing Major League in the States, he is suddenly back in Top 14 business as a “medical joker”. The joke is likely to be lost on his opponents. Rugby orthodoxy dictates that at professional level,...