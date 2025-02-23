Two may be better than one for Wales

MICHAEL Cheika has been around more blocks than most on the global coaching merry-go-round: Dublin (Leinster), Paris (Stade Francais), London (Harlequins), Japan (Green Rockets), Sydney (The Wallabies), Buenos Aires (Los Pumas).

Now in the closing months of his single season at Leicester, the abrasive Australian is said to be mugging up on the state of the game across The Bridge in case Wales ask him whether he would like a run around the most challenging block of all. Whether Cheika has the depth of expertise for such a salvage operation, only he knows.

Franco Smith has made no sec...