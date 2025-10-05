Connect with us

Nottingham defy Storm Amy

■ By WILL PERRINGWOOD

Nottingham ......26pts
Tries: Mitchell 1, Williams 40, Dickinson 52, Green 59
Conversions: Parks 2, 53, 60

Doncaster ........... 8pts
Try: Wootton 75
Penalty: Bennett 49
NOTTINGHAM made the perfect start to the new Champ Rugby season with a bonus-point win at The Bay.
The home side had won the last three meetings between the two sides in the last couple of seasons and extended that run further in the new campaign’s curtain raiser – despite the soaking wet conditions.
