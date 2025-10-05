Connect with us

Latest News

Cambridge are taught a lesson by Ampthill

■ By STEVE JACKSON

Cambridge .......26pts
Tries: Ellwood 22, Irvine 36, Eckersley 69 Stewart 73
Conversions: Caven 23, 70, 74

Ampthill ........... 45pts
Tries: Kava 5, Smith 15, Jones 25, Auvaa 44, Merrett 48, Kildunne 56, Adjemi 77
Conversions: Grimoldby 6, 16, 26, 45, 57
STREET-SMART Ampthill came away from Grantchester Road with all five points in a proper arm-wrestle of a local derby as Cambridge, with 14 players on club debut, struggled to gel in their first Champ outing after a long summer of recruitment and integration.
Dave Ward’s side fronted up, strung...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News