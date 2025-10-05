Connect with us

Latest News

Plans for franchises still face a tough battle

THIS weekend should herald a bright new dawn for the Champ, with clarity about the road ahead for the clubs in England’s second highest league as they kick off the season. Instead, the chronic administrative gridlock over promotion-relegation which has blighted the RFU for the last six years, has dictated that the most important factor in any competitive league – which is knowing what you are playing for from the start of each season – is still a blank.
It has already had the detrimental impact of Coventry losing a new American backer, the House of Luxury marketin...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News