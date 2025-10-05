Connect with us

Latest News

There is more to come from this team, promises Baxter

ROB Baxter believes the best is yet to come from Exeter whose six-try win over Newcastle took them into the top half of the Prem.
The Chiefs spent last season in the bottom two, winning just four games, but have picked up 11 tries in the opening two rounds with England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso securing five of them.
“They worked hard and that has an impact if you stick at it,” said Exeter’s director of rugby. “That was the really pleasing bit. We had a wobble, but it stayed a little one and we were in control of the game.
There is more from us yet. That ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News