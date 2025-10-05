There is more to come from this team, promises Baxter

ROB Baxter believes the best is yet to come from Exeter whose six-try win over Newcastle took them into the top half of the Prem.

The Chiefs spent last season in the bottom two, winning just four games, but have picked up 11 tries in the opening two rounds with England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso securing five of them.

“They worked hard and that has an impact if you stick at it,” said Exeter’s director of rugby. “That was the really pleasing bit. We had a wobble, but it stayed a little one and we were in control of the game.

There is more from us yet. That ...