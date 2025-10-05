No-nonsense Steve Tandy will do well for Wales – Shane Williams

Shane Williams goes back a long way with Steve Tandy and insists he has complete faith in him as the new Wales head coach.

Former flanker Tandy has stepped into the hot seat after spells as an assistant with the Waratahs and Scotland, having previously been at the helm with the Ospreys.

“Me and Steve started our professional career together at Neath, literally on the same day,” recalls Wales wing legend Williams.

“He was a massively underrated player. His knowledge of the game was brilliant.

“I am chuffed for him. I wish him all the best. It’s a brave, brave decision to do what he has done....