Connect with us

Latest News

Without a deal, R360’s credibility is on the line

Return: Louis Rees-Zammit in Jacksonville Jaguars colours

THE R360 phantom is up-and-running again with Louis Rees-Zammit rumoured to be involved following his exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars and American Football. Involved in what, is the question.
Movers and shakers behind R360, including England 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall, were in Sydney this week bidding to sign up players for the prototype Formula 1-style global circuit.
The main issue with R360 is that with almost all rugby union’s star players wedded to international rugby, is that Tindall and co. will hav...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News