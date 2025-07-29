Charlie Elliott: Top Five most controversial endings in rugby history

There have been countless times where a game of rugby has ended in controversial fashion, with one side feeling hard done by from a decision that an official has made.

Jac Morgan’s clearout on Carlo Tizzano in the second British and Irish Lions Test against Australia has split opinion, especially as it came so late on in the game and happened in the buildup to the series-winning try.

It isn’t the first, and it won’t be the last game that has had an ending overshadowed by a debatable decision, and it got us thinking about some of the most controversial endings to rugby games of all time.

Here is a select few of the best picks.

Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors 2024 Champions Cup

Glasgow Warriors were dealt a heart-breaking blow at the death in a dramatic 2024 Champions Cup loss to Exeter Chiefs, as Euan Ferrie’s injury-time try was ruled out following a TMO review.

All Chiefs needed to do was secure the scrum and get the ball into touch, but it turned into a mess with the scrum-halves wrestling each other as Ross Vintcent scrambled at the base, then mis-hit his kick.

Ferrie looked to have intercepted the kick and then went over the line for what appeared to be the game-clinching try.

Initially awarded by referee Pierre Brousset, the try would have sealed a remarkable comeback, but replays showed Ferrie had broken from the scrum early, rendering him offside when he latched onto a loose clearance.

It was a crushing end for a spirited Warriors side, featuring several inexperienced players, who had led for much of the match and defended heroically throughout.

France v Scotland 2024 Six Nations

Scotland were left heartbroken after a dramatic final decision denied them a last-gasp try in a tense 20-16 Six Nations defeat to France at Murrayfield in 2024.

With the clock in the red, Sam Skinner appeared to ground the ball amid a pile of bodies, but referee Nic Berry’s on-field call of no-try stood after inconclusive TMO footage failed to overturn it.

The hosts had dominated large spells and deserved more from a match they led for the majority. Ben White opened the scoring after a promising start, but Gael Fickou hit back, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s late brilliance turned the game France’s way.

Scotland captain Finn Russell insisted he believed it was a try, while a frustrated Gregor Townsend said the coaches had already begun celebrating before the TMO changed its mind after believing that the ball had been grounded while talking through the incident.

France vs Wales 2017 Six Nations

The unforgettable 100-minute clash between France and Wales at the Stade de France during the 2017 Six Nations remains one of the most controversial and gripping matches in rugby history.

Wales held an 18-13 lead heading into the final minutes, defending heroically against relentless French attacks. As the clock passed 80 minutes, chaos and drama took centre stage.

A yellow card for Samson Lee, post full-time, and a bizarre front-row substitution, with Uini Atonio replaced by Rabah Slimani under disputed circumstances, only added to the controversy.

With France camped on the Welsh try-line, repeated scrums and penalties stretched the match into the 100th minute.

Finally, Damien Chouly scored the equalising try before Camille Lopez calmly slotted the match-winning conversion, giving France a 20-18 victory.

2DG7D5F France’s teammates celebrate after winning the Six Nations international rugby union match France v Wales at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on March 18, 2017. Photo by Eliot Blondet/ABACAPRESS.COM

Scotland v Australia 2015 World Cup Quarter-Final

Scotland’s heart-breaking 35-34 loss to Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final will be remembered for its dramatic and controversial ending.

With just minutes left, Mark Bennett’s interception try appeared to have sealed a famous upset. But late chaos followed as Scotland lost a line-out and the ball ricocheted loose, prompting referee Craig Joubert to award a contentious penalty for deliberate offside, a decision replays suggested was incorrect.

With no opportunity to consult the TMO due to the rules at the time, Joubert’s call stood. Bernard Foley coolly slotted the kick, snatching victory in the 79th minute.

As boos rang out, Joubert sprinted off the pitch, adding fuel to the controversy. Scotland’s heroic performance was overshadowed by frustration, while Australia, mightily relieved, advanced to face Argentina.

For Scotland, it was a cruel end to one of their finest World Cup displays.

Lions vs New Zealand Third Test 2017

The 2017 Lions tour ended in high drama as a late refereeing decision stole the spotlight in the third Test against New Zealand.

With three minutes remaining and the Lions trailing 15-12, Owen Farrell coolly slotted a long-range penalty to draw the match and the series. But the true controversy came moments later.

From the restart, Liam Williams spilt a high ball, and Ken Owens, in an offside position, instinctively caught it.

Referee Romain Poite initially awarded a penalty to the All Blacks in the Lions’ 22, seemingly setting up a match-winning chance.

However, after a brief consultation, Poite changed his decision to accidental offside, opting for a scrum instead, a move that stunned players and fans alike.

The match ended in a tense 15-15 draw, which resulted in a drawn series, and Poite admitted later on that the decision he made was incorrect.

By Charlie Elliott

READ MORE: British and Irish Lions vs Wallabies – The full reaction from Jac Morgan’s clean out on Carlo Tizzano – Legal or not?