Connect with us

Latest News

Saracens glad to have Farrell back in harness so he  can lead hunters

Paul Rees continues his summer series reviewing the Premiership season, with the spotlight this week on Saracens

FOR the first time since Mark McCall joined the coaching staff in 2009, apart from two seasons at the start of this decade when they were relegated for salary cap breaches and spent a season in the Championship, Saracens failed to qualify for the play-offs.
The remarkable run included six titles and three finals when they were runners up, and if the loss of the likes of Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and Sean Maitland was always going to be felt, three straigh...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News