Saracens glad to have Farrell back in harness so he  can lead hunters

Paul Rees continues his summer series reviewing the Premiership season, with the spotlight this week on Saracens

FOR the first time since Mark McCall joined the coaching staff in 2009, apart from two seasons at the start of this decade when they were relegated for salary cap breaches and spent a season in the Championship, Saracens failed to qualify for the play-offs.

The remarkable run included six titles and three finals when they were runners up, and if the loss of the likes of Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and Sean Maitland was always going to be felt, three straigh...