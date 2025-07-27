Connect with us

Latest News

Objection which let the Lions down

UPON landing in Australia a month ago after losing to Argentina in Dublin, the Lions called on the Wallabies to play the game. In that context, chief executive Ben Calveley urged them to ensure their best players fronted up in the Super Rugby teams before the Tests.
“The agreement is very clear,” Calveley said. “Test players have to be released to play in the fixtures leading into the (Test) series.”
The Lions, emboldened by their vast travelling support, wanted to encounter opponents tough enough to put them in a battle-hardened state of body and mind for...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News