Connect with us

Latest News

Hunt ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be back in the England mix

■ By CAMERON STEPHENS

NATASHA ‘Mo’ Hunt’s World Cup experience has been a rollercoaster ride throughout her career.
A winner in 2014, a runner-up in 2017, and then dropped for the 2021 tournament in New Zealand, which cast enormous doubt over her Red Roses future.
However, the 36-year-old is deservedly back in the World Cup picture, having cemented herself as England’s starting scrum-half over recent years.
“It’s amazing to be part of it, it was probably one of the most difficult times of my career last time,” she said.
...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News