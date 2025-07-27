Connect with us

Latest News

Itoje urges Lions to go for clean sweep

Keenan scores decisive try to seal the series
■ By ADAM HATHAWAY in Melbourne

MARO Itoje urged his side to go for the jugular and whitewash the Wallabies after yesterday’s 29-26 win in Melbourne sealed the series.
Itoje was ecstatic and wants his side to become the first Lions side to perform a clean sweep in a Test series but the Australians were spitting over the clinching try.
Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan gave the Lions the lead for the first time with seconds left after they had bounced back from 23-5 down in the first half.
But Australia’s head coach Joe ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News