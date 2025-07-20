Connect with us

Argentina make old times roll

HUGO Porta, still the most majestic of South American fly halves, will be pleased that Argentina has reclaimed its long-lost record for producing the oldest of the game’s grand old men. By anchoring the Pumas’ scrum in both matches against England at the age of 41 after a final season with Stade Francais, Francisco Gomez Kodela broke the Test record held by Diego Ormaechea since the Uruguyan No. 8, then 40, led his country into the 1999 World Cup.
Porta made his last exit from the Test arena in 1990, a premature one even if he was 39 at the time but still in fine fettle....

