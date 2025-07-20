Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Jeremy Guscott: Cut penalty count and the British and Irish Lions will win again

The Lions played a powerful, physical game to beat Australia 27-19 in Brisbane yesterday, and you cannot underestimate the importance of a winning start to the series.
They took it to Australia, and overpowered them with simple, basic, direct rugby, and effectively, by doing it for the first 42 minutes, it earned them the victory.
Added to the power play was the kicking of Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell, gaining territory and sticking up competitive kicks. All the ball carriers did very well.
Off the back of the powerful forward runs by Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Dan She...

