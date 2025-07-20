Connect with us

Latest News

Joseph Sua’ali’i learns to keep a lid on his emotions

Joseph Suaalii learned about self-control the hard way and has developed a bizarre pre-match routine to help him keep a lid on his emotions.

The rugby league convert, who started for the Wallabies against the Lions yesterday, was sent off playing for New South Wales against Queensland just seven minutes into his only State of Origin appearance.
The centre took out Maroons full-back Reece Walsh with a high tackle and shortly afterwards was off to the 15-man code and capped by the Wallabies in union.
Now before games Suaalii will be seen without his boots, and with headphones clamped on, arou...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News