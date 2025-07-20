Joseph Sua’ali’i learns to keep a lid on his emotions

Joseph Suaalii learned about self-control the hard way and has developed a bizarre pre-match routine to help him keep a lid on his emotions.

The rugby league convert, who started for the Wallabies against the Lions yesterday, was sent off playing for New South Wales against Queensland just seven minutes into his only State of Origin appearance.

The centre took out Maroons full-back Reece Walsh with a high tackle and shortly afterwards was off to the 15-man code and capped by the Wallabies in union.

Now before games Suaalii will be seen without his boots, and with headphones clamped on, arou...