Latest News
Joseph Sua’ali’i learns to keep a lid on his emotions
More in Latest News
-
Rugby’s Social Media Moments of the Week: Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry prove doubters wrong for British and Irish Lions
One of rugby’s biggest events returned this weekend, with the British and Irish Lions...
-
Andy Farrell warns – Prepare for an Aussie backlash
Lions boss Andy Farrell watched his side take a 1-0 lead in the series...
-
Ellis Genge bulks up to be a force with the British and Irish Lions
Ellis Genge has revealed how being a spare part on tour under Eddie Jones...
-
I may opt for Wales, says England U20 star Kane James
Kane James is keeping his international options open, revealing he could yet represent Wales...